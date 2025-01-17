Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 58,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,048 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO opened at $83.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.