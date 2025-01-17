Novo Nordisk A/S Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 58,638 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,048 put options.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.
NVO opened at $83.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $80.05 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
