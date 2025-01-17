NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Insight Holdings Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Insight Holdings Group LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Insight Holdings Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Insight Holdings Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.87. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.27.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

