NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,162 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $93,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NVDA stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

