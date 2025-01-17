NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Cut by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 4.1% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

