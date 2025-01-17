NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Trading 1.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.96 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 39,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 35,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $671,000.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

