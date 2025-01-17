Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

OCSL opened at $15.68 on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after buying an additional 672,561 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCSL opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 305.56%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.



