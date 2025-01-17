Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.86. 388,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Obsidian Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.