Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,614,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

