ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ON24 were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ON24 in the second quarter valued at $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 151.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 45.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON24 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 36,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $224,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,113,728 shares in the company, valued at $19,305,113.60. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,242.21. Following the sale, the executive now owns 421,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,266.23. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,365 shares of company stock worth $972,996. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON24 Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ON24

ON24 Company Profile

(Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.