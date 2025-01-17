OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

OPK stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,036,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,293,985.96. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,804,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,605. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 48,706,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,336 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 154.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 543,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 329,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 142.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 876,272 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 736.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

