Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CRIT) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:CRIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.71.

Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76.

About Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF (CRIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, recycle, produce, or process rare earth and critical materials. Holdings are selected and weighted by market-cap. CRIT was launched on Mar 29, 2022 and is managed by CRIT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optica Rare Earths & Critical Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.