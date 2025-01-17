OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of OSUR opened at $3.72 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $277.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.05.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.97 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
