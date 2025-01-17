O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,270.69.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,204.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,223.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,159.16.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

