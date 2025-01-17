OS Therapies’ (OSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on OS Therapies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OSTX stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.29. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OS Therapies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

