Paycom Software Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $208.01 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 821.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,548,831.40. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,449 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

