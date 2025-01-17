Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives $6.97 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 1st.

PTON stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 13,484 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $111,512.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,765.93. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,316.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,264,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $65,520,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $85,260,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $22,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,992,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

