Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Set at C$66.00 by TD Securities

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) received a C$66.00 target price from equities research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$53.34 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$44.56 and a 12 month high of C$60.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of C$30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

