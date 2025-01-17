Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Perspective Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Perspective Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE CATX opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. Perspective Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,096.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi Henson purchased 25,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,003.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 12,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $49,006.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,416. This represents a 35.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,570 shares of company stock valued at $256,789 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 97,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares in the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

