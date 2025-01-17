Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $96.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.13.

PLNT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.35 and a 52 week high of $107.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,382. This represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 2,907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,940,000 after buying an additional 207,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,061,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $106,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 169.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,317,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,985,000 after acquiring an additional 829,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

