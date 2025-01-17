Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after buying an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,658,922,000 after buying an additional 91,867,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

NVDA opened at $133.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

