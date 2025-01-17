Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $19,698,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 503,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 146,473 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 136,021 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,534,000 after purchasing an additional 118,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently -324.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

