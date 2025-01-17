Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 82,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 64,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.