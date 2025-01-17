Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 9,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $86,126.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,011 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,290.99. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $117,005.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,212 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,040.92. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $722,037 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.