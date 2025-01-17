Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 12.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.