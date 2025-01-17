Q1 EPS Estimates for Arbe Robotics Lifted by Roth Capital

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Arbe Robotics in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Arbe Robotics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Arbe Robotics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARBE opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

