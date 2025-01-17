Q2 EPS Estimates for AEO Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 408.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $16,861,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,371 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 187,196 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

