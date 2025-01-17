Q3 Earnings Estimate for TSE:AFN Issued By Raymond James

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$72.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$79.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.25.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$38.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.93 and a 1 year high of C$64.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.61. The firm has a market cap of C$742.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

