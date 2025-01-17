Q4 Earnings Estimate for Moderna Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.54) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2028 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.58.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.60. Moderna has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,825,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10,687.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 773,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,175,000 after buying an additional 298,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

