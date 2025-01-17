Q4 EPS Estimates for Macy’s Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.78.

NYSE:M opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 118,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after buying an additional 195,880 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $594,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,144,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 782,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 286,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

