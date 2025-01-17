Raymond James Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

AFN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.25.

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$742.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.61. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$38.93 and a 1 year high of C$64.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

