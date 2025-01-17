Raymond James Has Pessimistic View of TSE:AP Q3 Earnings

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.