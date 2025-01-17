Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,279 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Red Cat were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 46,897 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Red Cat

In other Red Cat news, Director Joseph David Freedman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,333,105.60. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 112,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,036,711.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 973,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,547.60. This represents a 10.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751 in the last 90 days. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Cat Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ RCAT opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.32. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 232.62% and a negative return on equity of 96.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

