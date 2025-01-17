Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $228.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.31.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
RGA opened at $224.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.78 and a 200-day moving average of $215.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $233.81.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
