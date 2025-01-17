Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $328.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of RS opened at $284.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.56 and a 200 day moving average of $289.88. Reliance has a fifty-two week low of $256.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Reliance by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Reliance by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reliance in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after acquiring an additional 127,422 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

