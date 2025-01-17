Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.42. 9,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 19,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.95.

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 4,188.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

