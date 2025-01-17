Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Ambev stock on December 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/19/2024.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambev

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCIA Inc bought a new position in Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

