Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cadre stock on December 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/19/2024.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $109.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Cadre’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 42.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 7,964 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $255,564.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,899,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,846,836.23. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,620 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,115. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,310 shares of company stock worth $7,704,941. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadre by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cadre by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadre by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 220,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 82,501 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 30.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

