Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coloplast A/S stock on December 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/19/2024.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

Coloplast A/S ( OTCMKTS:CLPBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coloplast A/S will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPBY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coloplast A/S

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.