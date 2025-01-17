Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Genmab A/S stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GMAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 29,762 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,702.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 45,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.