Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Trane Technologies stock on December 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/19/2024.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TT opened at $388.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.59. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

