Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Uber Technologies stock on December 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:SQ) on 12/30/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 12/30/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) on 12/27/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 12/23/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) on 12/23/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 12/20/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/19/2024.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 279,177 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 190,003 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,720 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa America cut Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

