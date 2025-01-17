Rep. Kevin Hern Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on December 12th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY FOUNDATION” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/29/2024.

Home Depot stock opened at $409.21 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.24 and its 200-day moving average is $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Before running for Congress, Hern was a McDonald’s franchisee and served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team. Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

