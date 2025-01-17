Rep. Rick Larsen Purchases Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently bought shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cintas stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cintas alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

Cintas Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $198.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81. The stock has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Cintas by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

View Our Latest Report on Cintas

About Representative Larsen

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.