Rep. Rick Larsen Unloads Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Representative Rick Larsen (D-Washington) recently sold shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton stock on January 7th.

Representative Rick Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 1/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) on 1/7/2025.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $136.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $125.88 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $60,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 734.8% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Rick Larsen (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2001. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Larsen (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Washington’s 2nd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on August 6, 2024. Since at least 2011, Larsen has been assigned to the Committee on Armed Services and the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. Larsen’s first position as an elected official was in 1998 as a member of the Snohomish County Council. Larsen earned his bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University. After earning his master’s degree in public affairs from the University of Minnesota, Larsen worked as the director of public affairs for the Washington State Dental Association and then as an economic development official with the Port of Everett. He went on to serve on the Snohomish County Council before seeking election to the U.S. House.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

