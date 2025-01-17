Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caleres Q4 Earnings

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $678.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $31.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 108.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

