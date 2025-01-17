Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RELL Q4 Earnings

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Northland Capmk increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RELL

Richardson Electronics Price Performance

RELL opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $193.12 million, a PE ratio of 447.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.51.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Richardson Electronics by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,128,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 800.27%.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.