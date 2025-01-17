Research Analysts Set Expectations for HALO FY2025 Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.77 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. This represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,886,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 389,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 74,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,812,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.