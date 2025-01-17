Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nordstrom Q3 Earnings

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 28.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nordstrom by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

