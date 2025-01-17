Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/16/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $446.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $367.00 to $374.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $380.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $411.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $348.00 to $391.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $324.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $356.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $385.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $376.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/11/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $325.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $292.00 to $361.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $300.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $356.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $376.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $390.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $342.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.18. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $397.76.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,695,000 after purchasing an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,763,000 after buying an additional 80,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,140,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

