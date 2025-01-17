RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RLX Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 284.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.