RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
RLX Technology Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.
RLX Technology Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.